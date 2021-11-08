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ARE MASSIVE SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS COMING?
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300 views • November 08, 2021
ARE MASSIVE SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS COMING?
Think the airline disruptions have been an inconvenience? Imagine if the whole supply chain was shut down. Human Rights attorney and freedom fighter, Leigh Dundas warns why we are on the verge of this becoming a reality.
#LeighDundas #SupplyChain
POSTED: November 8, 2021
Think the airline disruptions have been an inconvenience? Imagine if the whole supply chain was shut down. Human Rights attorney and freedom fighter, Leigh Dundas warns why we are on the verge of this becoming a reality.
#LeighDundas #SupplyChain
POSTED: November 8, 2021
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