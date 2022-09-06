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A look at the different planetary virtues and vices and how these extremities of characteristics influence each monotheistic religion. Taken from the book 'Language of the Gods' by B R Taylor. https://www.amazon.com/Language-Gods-B-R-Taylor/dp/1533157685 Music : Yoga Style by Chris Haugen. Taken from Youtube audio library. www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com