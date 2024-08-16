© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Make sure to read the end... Ukrainian soldiers finally found a worthy opponent in Russia — a deceased Wagner paratrooper at a cemetery in Kursk.
Vandals in the Sudzhansky district ripped off Wagner and Airborne Forces flags from the grave and trampled on the latter.
A source from SHOT reported that a drone operator, who was filming, tracked the enemy until they left the cemetery to avoid damaging the burial site, after which a strike was delivered. Reportedly, both targets were neutralized.
Via: @shotshot