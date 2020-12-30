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Heavy Explosions At Aden Airport: Newly-Formed Saudi-Backed Yemeni Government Receives ‘Warm Welcome’
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326 views • December 30, 2020
On December 30, at least three explosions rocked Aden International Airport shortly after a plane carrying the newly-formed Yemeni government arrived from Saudi Arabia.

One of the explosions targeted the airport arrival gate, while the two others took place on the runway. However, the Yemeni government’s plane was not hit.

The plane was carrying all 24 new ‘Yemeni ministers’ as well as Prime Minister Moein Abdulmalik. The government was formed earlier in December putting an end to a year-long crisis between the UAE-allied Southern Transitional Council and pro-Saudi Yemeni parties.

Undersecretary of the Yemeni Ministry of Human Rights, Nabil Abdul Hafeez, said many people were injured or killed as a result of the explosions. According to Yemeni sources, the explosions claimed the lives of more than five people.

The UAE-based al-Arabiya TV confirmed that the Yemeni PM and the ministers are not among the casualties. According to the channel’s sources, the senior Yemeni officials were taken to a safe place after the attack.

The explosions were reportedly caused by unidentified projectiles and a drone was allegedly spotted flying over the airport seconds before the explosions.

The nature of the target suggests that the attack may have been carried out by the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah. Nonetheless, the Yemeni group has not commented on the attack yet.

The attack highlights the failure of the Saudi-led coalition and its Yemeni proxies. Five years into the war in Yemen, Saudi-backed forces are still unable to secure their self-proclaimed capital.

Sources : https://southfront.org/heavy-explosions-at-aden-airport/
and Sky News Australia
Keywords
saudi arabiayemenhouthisadensaudi puppet government arrival
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