Iran treat to all Europe says Warmongering Zionist US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee:

Iran presents a real threat to all of Europe.

Adding:

Israel wants to convince US that Iranian missile drill is an attack prep — report

Israeli officials have urgently warned the Trump administration that Iran’s ongoing Revolutionary Guard missile exercise could be preparation for a strike on Israel, according to Axios.

🌏 IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir called US Central Command head Adm. Brad Cooper on Saturday to convey the alert.

🌏 An Israeli source assessed: "The chances for an Iranian attack are less than 50%, but nobody is willing to take the risk."

🌏 US intelligence currently sees no indication of an imminent Iranian attack.