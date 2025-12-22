Iran treat to all Europe says Warmongering Zionist US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee:
Iran presents a real threat to all of Europe.
Adding:
Israel wants to convince US that Iranian missile drill is an attack prep — report
Israeli officials have urgently warned the Trump administration that Iran’s ongoing Revolutionary Guard missile exercise could be preparation for a strike on Israel, according to Axios.
🌏 IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir called US Central Command head Adm. Brad Cooper on Saturday to convey the alert.
🌏 An Israeli source assessed: "The chances for an Iranian attack are less than 50%, but nobody is willing to take the risk."
🌏 US intelligence currently sees no indication of an imminent Iranian attack.