This Saint News 12/8/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
30 views • 5 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: Proof that the so-called vaccine was a military OP from the very beginning. After saying he wouldn't, Joe Biden ended up giving Hunter the pardon of all pardons. A whistleblower claims to have been one of the real life Men In Black. I've got some amazing Headlines lined up for you and and then we'll tap in on a few Top Stories. We're gonna check in with These Streets and see what's really going on, and of course fam, as usual we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


Trump whips out the big stick, threatening 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China until they stop the flood of illegals and drugs into the US.

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1863938740990746759


Joe Biden spent much of his adult career proudly boasting about the key role he played in ensuring that Americans caught with even small amounts of crack cocaine would be forced to go to prison for many, many years

https://x.com/ggreenwald/status/1863645737323528316


Jury DEADLOCKED In Daniel Penny Case, Judge THROWS OUT 1st Charge In UNPRECEDENTED

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ytt2dbnZizs


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews

trumpcomedyrussiaufovaccineisraelpalestinemusicwardemonsconspiracybidenagendaukraineangels
