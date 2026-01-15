Prof Marandi interrupted by Piers Morgan about protests in Iran... as usual

Latest Iran info below: (if something important later found later without a video, will post it at top here) Cynthia

💥 'That’s cowardly, Piers': Iranian professor slams British propaganda

British broadcaster Piers Morgan got schooled by Iranian international affairs analyst Mohammad Marandi (Prof. at University of Tehran), after repeatedly interrupting him talking about protests in Iran.

💬 “You don't want me to talk because you're afraid that I am going to wrack your narrative,” Marandi fired back.

💬 “That's cowardly, Piers.”

Adding, the latest from late today:

Iran closes airspace — war drums from Washington get louder

Iran has issued a NOTAM closing its airspace to civilian flights, with traffic rapidly clearing out, according to aviation trackers. Most remaining tracked aircraft were seen heading toward Tehran before restrictions took effect.

💬 A Western military official told Reuters that “all the signals are that a US attack is imminent.”

🚨✈️ Iranian jets airborne — air defenses told to engage intruders

Middle East Spectator reports that Iranian fighter jets are now airborne.

According to the outlet, orders have been issued to Iran’s Air Defense Command to “immediately engage” any aircraft entering Iranian airspace without prior identification.

US sends carrier group toward Iran — reports

According to NewsNation correspondent Kellie Meyer, the US is moving a carrier strike group from the South China Sea to CENTCOM’s area of responsibility amid rising tensions with Iran.

⌛ The redeployment is expected to take about a week to complete, according to the reporter.

🤡 “Peace president” getting the carriers ready for “peace.”

Adding from Rybar on Iran:

Plotting Something Sinister?📝

It seems that something is about to happen in Iran soon, as the activity of Israeli and American troops has become extremely high.

In particular, the Israel Defense Forces have begun relocating air defense battery systems. And it makes sense to do this shortly before an attack, so the enemy cannot redirect pre-targeted missiles to new positions.

As for the Americans (who have already brought a third destroyer to the Persian Gulf), they are also actively moving the most valuable contents of their bases in the region. For example, in Iraq, they supposedly left only "technical personnel" at one facility, and moved the patrol aircraft Boeing P-8A from Bahrain to Djibouti.

❗️The most obvious reason is security measures. In Djibouti, Iranian missiles will have to fly longer than to Bahrain, and the chances of raising the aircraft in time are many times higher.



