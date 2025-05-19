BGMCTV P189 Double Portion Parash 32 & 33

Parash 32 Synopsis – On the mountain of Sinai, God communicates to Moses the laws of the sabbatical year. Every seventh year, all work on the land should cease, and its produce becomes free for the taking for all, man and beast.





Seven sabbatical cycles are followed by a fiftieth year -- the jubilee year, on which work on the land ceases, all indentured servants are set free, and all ancestral estates in the Holy Land that have been sold revert to their original owners.





Behar also contains additional laws governing the sale of lands, and the prohibitions against fraud and usury.













Parash 33 Synopsis – God promises that if the people of Israel will keep His commandments, they will enjoy material prosperity and dwell secure in their homeland. But He also delivers a harsh“ rebuke,” warning of the exile, persecution and other evils that will befall them if they abandon their covenant with Him.





Nevertheless, “Even when they are in the land of their enemies, I will not cast them away; nor will I ever abhor them, to destroy them and to break My covenant with them; for I am the Lord their God.” The Parasha concludes with the rules on how to calculate the value of different types of pledges made to God, and the mitzvah of tithing produce and livestock.





