VAXX poisoned MTV VJ hospitalized with pancreatic TUMOR
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10080 followers
261 views • 1 day ago

Pauly Shore

Instagram Post (Approximately 1 Week Ago)

Platform: Instagram

Date: ~September 2, 2025

Content: Urged followers to get preventative body scans. Shared personal health journey: Underwent full-body scan at SimonMed in Las Vegas (head-to-toe, checking for tumors, cancer, aneurysms, etc.). Scan revealed benign pancreatic tumor (possibly present for 15-20 years). Consulted doctors in LA; tumor removed via enucleation (not Whipple procedure) on August 21 at Cedars-Sinai by Dr. Nissen. Emphasized importance of preventative care, early detection, and trusting instincts. Encouraged sharing the message to raise awareness.

Link: https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/DN3xFlyQmR2/

---

Pauly Shore

Twitter Post

Platform: Twitter

Date: September 30, 2021, 3:14 PM

Content: Promoted "Random Rants" podcast episode, questioning whether to vaccinate his dog Buster.

https://x.com/PaulyShore/status/1443700694507155487

Link: https://youtuDOTbe/-0L_T9MG734

----

Pauly Shore

YouTube Video

Platform: YouTube (Random Rants Podcast)

Premiere Date: August 12, 2021

Episode: #170

Title: Sitting On Axl's Lap

Content: Ranted from Las Vegas about twins, celebrity endorsements, pets, vaccines, and Afghanistan. Announced performance at Delirious Comedy Club in Vegas.

Link: https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=B8XdGNKmqug

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

tumormtvpauly shore
