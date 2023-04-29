Preserving the Roots of Country Music: Interview with Dale Watson | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 67

In this episode of the Free Thinkers podcast, we’re excited to be joined by country music legend, Dale Watson. In a world where mainstream country music is dominated by pop-influenced sounds and songs about trucks and tailgates, one artist is fighting to preserve the roots of the genre. Dale Watson, the founder of Ameripolitan music, is on a mission to protect and promote authentic country music and create a platform for up-and-coming artists who share his vision.





For Watson, Ameripolitan is more than just a genre of music; it's a way of life. He believes that the roots of country music are deeply intertwined with the culture and history of America and that they must be protected and preserved for future generations. To achieve this, Watson created the Ameripolitan Awards, an annual event that celebrates artists who stay true to the traditional sounds of country music.





In an interview with the Free Thinkers Podcast, Watson spoke about the importance of creating a network where artists can connect and collaborate to keep the roots of country music alive. "We're trying to build a community, a network of people who believe in what we're doing," he said. "We want to create a platform where up-and-coming artists who don't wish to compromise for the new country sound can belong and be part of a great network that brings back prominent roots music."





Watson's vision for Ameripolitan is not just about preserving the past but also about creating a future for traditional country music. He believes that there are many talented artists out there who are not getting the recognition they deserve because they don't fit the mold of mainstream country music. "We want to shine a light on these artists and give them a platform to showcase their music," he said.





But Watson knows that change doesn't happen overnight. He has been working tirelessly for years to promote Ameripolitan and create a community of like-minded artists and fans. And his efforts are paying off. The Ameripolitan Awards have become a respected event in the country music world, and more and more artists are joining the movement to preserve traditional country sounds.





In the end, Watson's message is clear: if we want to keep the roots of country music alive, we must work together to promote and protect them. And with his Ameripolitan movement, he's doing just that. As he said in the interview, "It's not about us. It's about the music. It's about the history. It's about the culture. And it's about keeping that alive."





