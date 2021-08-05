© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 227: HOLDING THE LINE
Follow
12
Share
Report
982 views • August 05, 2021
The HighWire hits the frontlines of the global fight against Covid tyranny; Del checks in with scientists, journalists, singers & celebrities around the world to find out what is really going on outside the USA.
Guests: Senta Depuydt, Taylor & Frank Winterstein, Dolores Cahill, PhD, Anna Brees, and RC The Rapper
#HoldTheLine #DelBigtree #UK #Ireland #Australia #Canada #RCTheRapper #AnnaBrees #TheWintersteins #DoloresCahill
Guests: Senta Depuydt, Taylor & Frank Winterstein, Dolores Cahill, PhD, Anna Brees, and RC The Rapper
#HoldTheLine #DelBigtree #UK #Ireland #Australia #Canada #RCTheRapper #AnnaBrees #TheWintersteins #DoloresCahill
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.