Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2023-5-22 the appointed time of harvest - may 26th at even - 183
43 views
channel image
thedustspeaks
Published Yesterday |

2023-5-22 the appointed time of harvest - may 26th at even - 183


God's "calendar"

Gen 1:14  And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years:

Gen 1:15  And let them be for lights in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the earth: and it was so.

Gen 1:16  And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also.

Gen 1:17  And God set them in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the earth,

Gen 1:18  And to rule over the day and over the night, and to divide the light from the darkness: and God saw that it was good.

Gen 1:19  And the evening and the morning were the fourth day.


Yahuah's covenant pertaining to the appointed times...

passover (7 days) (day 2 is the offering of the firstfruits wave offering) followed by the days of unleavened bread seven days in total

harvest (




Keywords
godchristharvestfaithtestofferingtrialcovenantobedienceappointed time2nd wave loaf

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket