2023-5-22 the appointed time of harvest - may 26th at even - 183



God's "calendar"

Gen 1:14 And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years:

Gen 1:15 And let them be for lights in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the earth: and it was so.

Gen 1:16 And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also.

Gen 1:17 And God set them in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the earth,

Gen 1:18 And to rule over the day and over the night, and to divide the light from the darkness: and God saw that it was good.

Gen 1:19 And the evening and the morning were the fourth day.





Yahuah's covenant pertaining to the appointed times...

passover (7 days) (day 2 is the offering of the firstfruits wave offering) followed by the days of unleavened bread seven days in total

harvest (









