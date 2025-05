Red Pill Nation Hangout #386

Red Pill Nation Hangouts #386

1. 11:33 Socialists win the second round of French Elections

2. 28:34 Amandla Stenberg doubles down on her stupidity and incriminates Dave Filoni in the process

3. 53:52 Democrats Manufacture Project 2025 in an attempt to smear Trump

4. 1:11:29 Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania

5. 1:57:55 Disney’s Zebra Kids Program Exposed

6. 2:38:15 “The Boys” crosses a line they can’t walk back. Treat Male Rape like a joke





Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8





Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605





https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation

https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/