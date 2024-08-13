Red Pill Nation Hangout #386

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangouts #386
1. 11:33 Socialists win the second round of French Elections
2. 28:34 Amandla Stenberg doubles down on her stupidity and incriminates Dave Filoni in the process
3. 53:52 Democrats Manufacture Project 2025 in an attempt to smear Trump
4. 1:11:29 Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump in Pennsylvania
5. 1:57:55 Disney’s Zebra Kids Program Exposed
6. 2:38:15 “The Boys” crosses a line they can’t walk back. Treat Male Rape like a joke
