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Communist China Doesn't Want You Watching This Video
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148 views • May 17, 2020
DW Documentary gives you knowledge beyond the headlines.
The entertainment industry in America has a big problem... Chinese censorship.
China is a make or break market for Hollywood movies, and a major player in film financing. But the audiences and money come with strings attached. China's Communist Party picks and chooses what its people are able to watch, and what's deemed acceptable ranges from laughable to enraging.
In this episode of Out of Frame, we look at how China influences our entertainment and how we can fight back.
http://www.dw.com/en/tv/docfilm/s-3610
The entertainment industry in America has a big problem... Chinese censorship.
China is a make or break market for Hollywood movies, and a major player in film financing. But the audiences and money come with strings attached. China's Communist Party picks and chooses what its people are able to watch, and what's deemed acceptable ranges from laughable to enraging.
In this episode of Out of Frame, we look at how China influences our entertainment and how we can fight back.
http://www.dw.com/en/tv/docfilm/s-3610
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