When the rocks could talk. Petrified Giants

Jim Crenshaw
March 2, 2023
The Holy Bible and The Book Of Enoch Tells Us About The Giants , Titans , Hybrid Animals , Monsters , Chimeras ...
We See Many Of Their Petrified Remains All Over The World.
The deniers of Jesus Christ want you to believe that they are Greek, Roman, Egyptian and Babylonian myths , when it's real history
Source: TrustChristORGoToHell: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SCd9pKbjV1ED/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/bKpJkFLyjrhe/
