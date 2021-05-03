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Never Getting Married? Welcome to the Red Pill. | Grunt Speak Highlights
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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110 views • May 03, 2021
There are tons of dudes out there who have taken the Crimson Capsule and don’t even know it..
Featuring Thumprr the Redneck Comic.
Originally aired on February 11, 2021

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