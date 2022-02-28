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Man living in Ukraine says President Zelenskyy is Evil & giving Weapons to Gang Members
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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226 views • February 28, 2022
What seriously is going on in Ukraine? Nobody of course trusts the media after their constant lies of decades to the American people. We have seen the main-stream media show us tons of video of bombings and also other chaos that has supposedly happened in Ukraine ever since the invasion of Russia. But we have once again found some video clips that were questionable or proved to be lies. Watch this interesting video as a man living in Ukraine says President Zelenskyy is evil and giving weapons to gang members. Something tells me that we are once again being lied to by the state sponsored media. Thanks also to Chief Nerd on Telegram for sharing this video.

https://t.me/chiefnerd

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I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.

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newsgunspoliticsrussiatruthnaziputinukraineinvasiongangsbombingszelensky
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy