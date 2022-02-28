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Man living in Ukraine says President Zelenskyy is Evil & giving Weapons to Gang Members
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226 views • February 28, 2022
What seriously is going on in Ukraine? Nobody of course trusts the media after their constant lies of decades to the American people. We have seen the main-stream media show us tons of video of bombings and also other chaos that has supposedly happened in Ukraine ever since the invasion of Russia. But we have once again found some video clips that were questionable or proved to be lies. Watch this interesting video as a man living in Ukraine says President Zelenskyy is evil and giving weapons to gang members. Something tells me that we are once again being lied to by the state sponsored media. Thanks also to Chief Nerd on Telegram for sharing this video.
https://t.me/chiefnerd
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I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
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https://t.me/chiefnerd
Palubulletin Telegram links:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
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