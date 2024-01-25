Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - January 24, 2024

Episode 2201 - Will pure oxygen help ED? Unethical human experiments by the government are real. Utility prices are insane. Is the Red Cross involved in illegal immigration? USA media in free fall. Plus much more including a little dating advice. High energy light hearted broadcast today.
