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Dana Ashlie: Last Call. What the enemy meant for evil...[20.11.2021]
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158 views • November 21, 2021
How does this ritual on Nov 5th relate to the plans of the NW0? Why were there heart attacks among the young at that show? Deep dive into the questions regarding what really happened, and a last call and patient explanation to the young about why to turn away from the false idols that were created to destroy them.
Document regarding how to identify s@tanic ritual abuse and h0mosides, the church of s@tan and what they really promote:
https://tinyurl.com/yxvfw4hr
5,409 views Premiered 50 minutes ago
Dana Ashlie
263K subscribers
https://youtu.be/10ZjcpEzW9k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ
Dana Ashlie - 9332 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/atVyvUwxxrDG/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dana-ashlie/
Telegram: https://t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial
Dana Ashlie Telegram CHAT ROOM: https://t.me/joinchat/WGmXQHDKIB3zYt6h
Dana's channels on other platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/danaashlie
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@danaashlie:7
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@DanaAshlie
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Danaashlie
Contact Dana snail mail:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
Dana Ashlie Patron: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996
Products I personally use and live by...
Must HAVE minerals (that replace metals):
Lugol's Solution 2 or 5% (protects against EMF radiation & so much more): https://amzn.to/2tuQWMg
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2RwCqvr
Organic plant-based mineral concentrate: https://amzn.to/3aqLOJF
Chlorophyll w/ amazing taste: https://amzn.to/2ucZNCx
OTHER ways I remove metals to stay healthy.
1. I keep metals and poisons flowing OUT (more than in) by using a very effective, portable, in-fared sauna. Sweating is GOD’s natural plan to help us keep on top of these toxins, but many of us never sweat. It also is like a cardio work-out because your heart rate DOES increase significantly during a session.
This particular FAR infrared sauna (uses a special microprocessor with a specific beneficial IN-FARED fre-quency that allows maximum de-tox within a fraction of the time.) I find this one very effective! Discount code for my subscribers just put "DANA" in the coupon code box for $100.00 off. Click this link to learn more:
www.relaxsaunas.com?wref=byeznvit
2. Another device with incredible history regarding METAL detox:
The best ionic foot baths available. I’ll be honest, I have known about these for a LONG time, and didn’t give them a chance bc it seems unbelievable. But after seeing their analysis proving reduction, I gave it a try. Dr. Friedrich Klinghardt has this on his recommendation list. Best of all, this company has excellent (very personal) customer service and enjoys speaking with people to make sure it’s right for you. Anyone coming to them that says "Dana Ashlie sent you" will receive a small discount. Call them at 1-877-225-3388 ask for KellyAnn, she will thoroughly answer any questions you have. https://www.platinumenergysystems.ca
Document regarding how to identify s@tanic ritual abuse and h0mosides, the church of s@tan and what they really promote:
https://tinyurl.com/yxvfw4hr
5,409 views Premiered 50 minutes ago
Dana Ashlie
263K subscribers
https://youtu.be/10ZjcpEzW9k
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBizESL5Wcvcxs2eB6h0txQ
Dana Ashlie - 9332 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/atVyvUwxxrDG/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/dana-ashlie/
Telegram: https://t.me/DanaAshlieOfficial
Dana Ashlie Telegram CHAT ROOM: https://t.me/joinchat/WGmXQHDKIB3zYt6h
Dana's channels on other platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BkXp8SxkTPUT/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/danaashlie
LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@danaashlie:7
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@DanaAshlie
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/Danaashlie
Contact Dana snail mail:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
Dana Ashlie Patron: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=4254996
Products I personally use and live by...
Must HAVE minerals (that replace metals):
Lugol's Solution 2 or 5% (protects against EMF radiation & so much more): https://amzn.to/2tuQWMg
Topical Magnesium https://amzn.to/2RwCqvr
Organic plant-based mineral concentrate: https://amzn.to/3aqLOJF
Chlorophyll w/ amazing taste: https://amzn.to/2ucZNCx
OTHER ways I remove metals to stay healthy.
1. I keep metals and poisons flowing OUT (more than in) by using a very effective, portable, in-fared sauna. Sweating is GOD’s natural plan to help us keep on top of these toxins, but many of us never sweat. It also is like a cardio work-out because your heart rate DOES increase significantly during a session.
This particular FAR infrared sauna (uses a special microprocessor with a specific beneficial IN-FARED fre-quency that allows maximum de-tox within a fraction of the time.) I find this one very effective! Discount code for my subscribers just put "DANA" in the coupon code box for $100.00 off. Click this link to learn more:
www.relaxsaunas.com?wref=byeznvit
2. Another device with incredible history regarding METAL detox:
The best ionic foot baths available. I’ll be honest, I have known about these for a LONG time, and didn’t give them a chance bc it seems unbelievable. But after seeing their analysis proving reduction, I gave it a try. Dr. Friedrich Klinghardt has this on his recommendation list. Best of all, this company has excellent (very personal) customer service and enjoys speaking with people to make sure it’s right for you. Anyone coming to them that says "Dana Ashlie sent you" will receive a small discount. Call them at 1-877-225-3388 ask for KellyAnn, she will thoroughly answer any questions you have. https://www.platinumenergysystems.ca
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