How To Magnetise Your Presence If You're Quiet | Lawyer-Actor Advice

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Your stillness is your strength – lean into it and leverage your empathy to make yourself 10 times more magnetic.
→ Get a 2-min summary email of everything I learn during my week here: creatorcavern.com
📖 You can find my new book "CIVILITY OS" here: amazon.com/dp/1764015614
03:56- Inverse Spotlight
06:32- Micro Freezes
07:18- Triple Point Gaze
08:02- Narrative Breadcrumbs
09:13- Resonant Grounding Breath