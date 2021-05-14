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40k to 400k Americans DEAD from Covid Vaccines – Ledger Report 1126
The Ledger Report
The Ledger Report
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1100 views • May 14, 2021
The VAERS reporting system lists 4100 dead by Coivd-19 vaccines. That number is only a small fraction of the total number of dead. So, while Joe Biden attempts to shame tens of millions of Americans into getting a vaccine or be forced to wear a scarlet letter mask and while Dr. Fauci continues to cover-up the truth about how and where the coronavirus originated, the American people are being denied the facts about these medical devise vaccines. Graham Ledger speaks with Dr. Bryan Ardis of Ardis Labs about what Dr. Fauci is hiding, the actual VAERS numbers, and WHEN we might start to see some of these long-term, adverse effects from the vaccines, like sterilization and autoimmune disease.
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vaccinesvaersautoimmunesterilizationcovid-19
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