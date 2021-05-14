© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
40k to 400k Americans DEAD from Covid Vaccines – Ledger Report 1126
Follow
8
Share
Report
1100 views • May 14, 2021
The VAERS reporting system lists 4100 dead by Coivd-19 vaccines. That number is only a small fraction of the total number of dead. So, while Joe Biden attempts to shame tens of millions of Americans into getting a vaccine or be forced to wear a scarlet letter mask and while Dr. Fauci continues to cover-up the truth about how and where the coronavirus originated, the American people are being denied the facts about these medical devise vaccines. Graham Ledger speaks with Dr. Bryan Ardis of Ardis Labs about what Dr. Fauci is hiding, the actual VAERS numbers, and WHEN we might start to see some of these long-term, adverse effects from the vaccines, like sterilization and autoimmune disease.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.