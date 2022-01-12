The Final Refutal of Virology - Stefan Lanka

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If you want to find out more about Stefan Lanka here are some starting points:
https://truthcomestolight.com/dr-stefan-lanka-dr-tom-cowan-how-we-got-into-this-mess-the-history-of-virology-deep-medical-deceptions/
https://www.newbraveworld.org/stefan-lanka-new-study-disprove-virology/
To find out more about how science got off onto the wrong track with regards to disease and the viral/germ theory, research and read about Pierre Béchamp and the truth about Louis Pasteur. Here are some starting points:
Bechamp or Pasteur?: A Lost Chapter in the History of Biology [book, kindle book] https://amzn.to/3K8ANij
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2018/02/pasteur-vs-bechamp-the-germ-theory-debate/
https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/notes-from-yesteryear/germ-theory-versus-terrain-the-wrong-side-won-the-day/
https://darinolien.com/pasteur-bechamp-germ-theory/
This article goes into great detail and also exposes Pasteur as a fraud and plagiarist, claiming credit for discoveries that Bechamp actually made.
https://www.biologicalmedicineinstitute.com/antoine-bechamp