© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Act of 1871 Was Repealed July 3, 2020 By Anna Von Reitz
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
257 views • July 04, 2020
Get started filling out and recording the paperwork to be an American National based on Anna’s article #928 at https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/correct-your-status
Help support the work of Anna and the Living Law Firm by visiting https://TheAmericanStatesAssembly.net, scroll to the bottom and click on the "Donate Now" button. Thank you.
The Act of 1871 Was Repealed July 3, 2020 By Anna Von Reitz
The Act of 1871 was indeed passed in 1871. Repealed in 1874. Then by piecemeal finally revived and passed in 1877, implemented in 1878. And it had precious little to do with us, as it was actually a restructuring of one of the foreign Federal Subcontractors to better avoid culpability for and to profit from crimes that the same Guilty Parties had already committed against us.
After the Civil War the victorious Union Army that fought for the Northern Confederation reorganized what was left of the Federal Territorial Government to settle the bankruptcy Lincoln started in 1863, which he declared the day after he issued the first ever Executive Order—- General Order 100.
Among other things prior to the Act of 1871, a Scottish Commercial Corporation merely calling itself “The United States of America, Incorporated” foisted off it’s corporate Articles of Incorporation as “the” Constitution in 1868.
So they formed a substitute entity, a foreign commercial corporation, named it after us, and started doing business “in our names”—- impersonating us and illegally accessing our assets and credit— starting in 1868.
And in 1871, they began this same process of impersonation “for” the District of Columbia— by creating the District of Columbia Municipal Corporation.
Call me old-fashioned, but the Switcheroo that took place in 1868 is what should be of most concern to us as Americans, and only secondarily should the corollary fraud taking place in the District of Columbia concern us.
In both cases, the actual government was usurped and our assets seized upon illegally and unlawfully via members of “the US” Congress pretending to “represent” us and all operated under conditions of non-disclosure, fraud, breach of trust, and deceit.
To put it bluntly— instead of functioning as our Fiduciary Deputies in the office we defined for them, these Post-Civil War reprobates evaded that responsibility and began operating as “Trustees” of our State assets, and as our purported proxies voting “for” us in their own corporate shareholder elections.
Continue reading http://www.paulstramer.net/2020/07/the-act-of-1871-was-repealed.html
Download and print http://annavonreitz.com/actof1871repealed.pdf
Read the latest from Twenty One Alternative News Sites on https://eddiesbloglist.rocks/
Elevate your frequency with Orgone Energy https://www.sacredintuitiveelements.com/
NOTE from Ed:
Trust only the information and
processes found on these websites:
Download and print https://annavonreitz.com
Discussion http://paulstramer.net
Correct Your Status https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
National Debt Relief https://signinamerica.com/
Thank you. ~ Ed
Help support the work of Anna and the Living Law Firm by visiting https://TheAmericanStatesAssembly.net, scroll to the bottom and click on the "Donate Now" button. Thank you.
The Act of 1871 Was Repealed July 3, 2020 By Anna Von Reitz
The Act of 1871 was indeed passed in 1871. Repealed in 1874. Then by piecemeal finally revived and passed in 1877, implemented in 1878. And it had precious little to do with us, as it was actually a restructuring of one of the foreign Federal Subcontractors to better avoid culpability for and to profit from crimes that the same Guilty Parties had already committed against us.
After the Civil War the victorious Union Army that fought for the Northern Confederation reorganized what was left of the Federal Territorial Government to settle the bankruptcy Lincoln started in 1863, which he declared the day after he issued the first ever Executive Order—- General Order 100.
Among other things prior to the Act of 1871, a Scottish Commercial Corporation merely calling itself “The United States of America, Incorporated” foisted off it’s corporate Articles of Incorporation as “the” Constitution in 1868.
So they formed a substitute entity, a foreign commercial corporation, named it after us, and started doing business “in our names”—- impersonating us and illegally accessing our assets and credit— starting in 1868.
And in 1871, they began this same process of impersonation “for” the District of Columbia— by creating the District of Columbia Municipal Corporation.
Call me old-fashioned, but the Switcheroo that took place in 1868 is what should be of most concern to us as Americans, and only secondarily should the corollary fraud taking place in the District of Columbia concern us.
In both cases, the actual government was usurped and our assets seized upon illegally and unlawfully via members of “the US” Congress pretending to “represent” us and all operated under conditions of non-disclosure, fraud, breach of trust, and deceit.
To put it bluntly— instead of functioning as our Fiduciary Deputies in the office we defined for them, these Post-Civil War reprobates evaded that responsibility and began operating as “Trustees” of our State assets, and as our purported proxies voting “for” us in their own corporate shareholder elections.
Continue reading http://www.paulstramer.net/2020/07/the-act-of-1871-was-repealed.html
Download and print http://annavonreitz.com/actof1871repealed.pdf
Read the latest from Twenty One Alternative News Sites on https://eddiesbloglist.rocks/
Elevate your frequency with Orgone Energy https://www.sacredintuitiveelements.com/
NOTE from Ed:
Trust only the information and
processes found on these websites:
Download and print https://annavonreitz.com
Discussion http://paulstramer.net
Correct Your Status https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
National Debt Relief https://signinamerica.com/
Thank you. ~ Ed
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.