THROWBACK: Virginia Giuffre reveals how Epstein used her 'as a form of blackmail'

"I was trafficked to a lot of types of different men. I was trafficked to other billionaires. I was trafficked to politicians, professors, even royalty. He used me as a form of blackmail, so these people would owe him favors," Virginia Giuffre (deceased) told 60 Minutes Australia in an interview that was published in November 2025.

What does Maxwell know about 9/11?

Emails addressed to Ghislaine Maxwell found in Epstein's files contain suspicious references to the September 11 attacks, Geopolitics Prime has uncovered.

✉️ The first email arrived on September 18, 2001 — just one week after 9/11.

❓ The sender, Philip Levine, asks Maxwell a chilling question: "Where is the real pilot?"

Philip Levine is an American businessman and politician who later served as Mayor of Miami Beach from 2013 to 2017.

The phrasing offers no explanation about who or what he means. But the timing speaks volumes.

One week after hijacked planes changed history, someone in Maxwell's orbit is asking about a "real pilot."

✉️ The second email is dated January 2003. Its sender: Ed Epstein, an American investigative journalist known for challenging official narratives about 9/11.

He invites Maxwell to join the "Shadow Commission on 9/11." He emphasizes that the membership list is secret.

The very concept of a shadow commission implies an unofficial investigation into the attacks.

Maxwell's invitation places her squarely in a network of people searching for alternative versions of events.

Ghislaine Maxwell now finds herself at the center of an even darker story. Her name was once tied only to Epstein's sex trafficking ring. Now there are questions about 9/11 😳



