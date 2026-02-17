BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Virginia Giuffre reveals how Epstein used her 'as a form of blackmail' - THROWBACK, clip 60 Minutes
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1350 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
150 views • 1 day ago

THROWBACK: Virginia Giuffre reveals how Epstein used her 'as a form of blackmail'

"I was trafficked to a lot of types of different men. I was trafficked to other billionaires. I was trafficked to politicians,  professors, even royalty. He used me as a form of blackmail, so these people would owe him favors," Virginia Giuffre (deceased) told 60 Minutes Australia in an interview that was published in November 2025.

Adding: 

What does Maxwell know about 9/11?

Emails addressed to Ghislaine Maxwell found in Epstein's files contain suspicious references to the September 11 attacks, Geopolitics Prime has uncovered.

✉️ The first email arrived on September 18, 2001 — just one week after 9/11.

❓ The sender, Philip Levine, asks Maxwell a chilling question: "Where is the real pilot?"

Philip Levine is an American businessman and politician who later served as Mayor of Miami Beach from 2013 to 2017.

The phrasing offers no explanation about who or what he means. But the timing speaks volumes.

One week after hijacked planes changed history, someone in Maxwell's orbit is asking about a "real pilot."

✉️ The second email is dated January 2003. Its sender: Ed Epstein, an American investigative journalist known for challenging official narratives about 9/11.

He invites Maxwell to join the "Shadow Commission on 9/11." He emphasizes that the membership list is secret.

The very concept of a shadow commission implies an unofficial investigation into the attacks.

Maxwell's invitation places her squarely in a network of people searching for alternative versions of events.

Ghislaine Maxwell now finds herself at the center of an even darker story. Her name was once tied only to Epstein's sex trafficking ring. Now there are questions about 9/11 😳


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Epstein Files Expose the Globalist Script: From Transgenderism to Digital ID

Epstein Files Expose the Globalist Script: From Transgenderism to Digital ID

Mike Adams
The Hollow Goliath: Why the U.S. Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat

The Hollow Goliath: Why the U.S. Military May Be a Paper Tiger Facing Catastrophic Defeat

Mike Adams
U.S. government, carrying out Israel&#8217;s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

U.S. government, carrying out Israel’s demands, seeks to denuclearize Iran at all costs

Lance D Johnson
Senator Rand Paul introduces bill to end federal liability shield for vaccine makers

Senator Rand Paul introduces bill to end federal liability shield for vaccine makers

Laura Harris
Trump administration escalates war on drugs with lethal maritime strikes, signals imminent land operations

Trump administration escalates war on drugs with lethal maritime strikes, signals imminent land operations

Kevin Hughes
Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel&#8217;s colonial project

Echoes of Resistance: Exposing Zionism and the brutal truth behind Israel’s colonial project

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy