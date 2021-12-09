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SHOCKING! Jab Was READY In 2019! - EXPOSED On Mainstream Media! - This Is ALL A SCRIPT!
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27319 views • December 09, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent findings that the Moderna jab was under review back in 2019 before any fear mongering about a so-called coronavirus was spreading through the headlines.
Fauci alongside US doctors were reviewing the Moderna jab back at the end of 2019. Patents show the Pfizer jab was ready by January 25th of 2020 when the WHO was still saying there was nothing to worry about.
This coincides with the end of Event 201 in October of 2019, Bill Gates' competition for the patent for the contact tracing app in November of 2019, the vaccine tracking patent in December of 2019 and the further strange so-called "coincidences" that took place leading up to the biggest psychologic enslavement experiment in human history.
In this video, we break down this news and report on the similar findings and propaganda campaigns that persist.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent findings that the Moderna jab was under review back in 2019 before any fear mongering about a so-called coronavirus was spreading through the headlines.
Fauci alongside US doctors were reviewing the Moderna jab back at the end of 2019. Patents show the Pfizer jab was ready by January 25th of 2020 when the WHO was still saying there was nothing to worry about.
This coincides with the end of Event 201 in October of 2019, Bill Gates' competition for the patent for the contact tracing app in November of 2019, the vaccine tracking patent in December of 2019 and the further strange so-called "coincidences" that took place leading up to the biggest psychologic enslavement experiment in human history.
In this video, we break down this news and report on the similar findings and propaganda campaigns that persist.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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