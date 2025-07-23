BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Nutrients missing because our soil is dead
The Real Dr Judy
59 views • 22 hours ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

Dimethyl glycine is one thing in your food, and that's your methyl pool. And this is a key, the ProImmune, and this one is the key for today. So this is nutrient sensing in the sense of the essential amino acid, leucine, meaning you have to get leucine from your food, and then you'll get glutamine and glucose from ProImmune and Cardio Miracle powders. And the reason why they're powders and they're taking advantage of synergies is because these pathways are foods that operate these pathways, you see, all the arrows.

What is rapamycin? Well, the mycin and the antimycins are fermentation products from the soil. Our soil is dead because Roundup is not a weed killer; it's a soil killer. So a lot of these nutrients aren't in our animals that we eat, aren't in the cheeses that we eat, aren't in the meats and things like that. Our butter and most of our essential oils, even most of the vitamin E's and things we get, they're actually rancid when you buy them.


Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/22/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show: https://t.me/docofdetoxofficial/4515

Dulsa: https://tinyurl.com/DulsaSweetenerSugarFree

Cardio Miracle: https://cardionmiracle.com/drjudy

ProImmune: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/proimmuner-immune-formulation-200r-3-5-oz-100-g.html

Foundation bundle: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/drjsolutions-bundle014.html

DMG: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/catalogsearch/result/?q=dmg

