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Ascendant - Meridian Full Album HQ
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12 views • March 14, 2022
https://synphaera.bandcamp.com/album/meridian
01. Ascendant - Landfall 0:00
02. Ascendant - Unearth 8:02
03. Ascendant - Reactive Light 16:17
04. Ascendant - Liquid Memory 24:54
05. Ascendant - Frozen Clouds 33:16
06. Ascendant - Sub-Orbital Forest 45:06
07. Ascendant - Arcology 51:56
08. Ascendant - Solar Invocation 1:00:57
09. Ascendant - Meridian 1:14:31
10. Ascendant - The Age of Earth and Stone 1:20:57
😎Psychedelic fashion, art, jewelry & accessories: https://www.psychedelicmuse.com/shop
01. Ascendant - Landfall 0:00
02. Ascendant - Unearth 8:02
03. Ascendant - Reactive Light 16:17
04. Ascendant - Liquid Memory 24:54
05. Ascendant - Frozen Clouds 33:16
06. Ascendant - Sub-Orbital Forest 45:06
07. Ascendant - Arcology 51:56
08. Ascendant - Solar Invocation 1:00:57
09. Ascendant - Meridian 1:14:31
10. Ascendant - The Age of Earth and Stone 1:20:57
😎Psychedelic fashion, art, jewelry & accessories: https://www.psychedelicmuse.com/shop
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