Klaus Schwab's mentor Henry Kissinger actually said this out loud in 1992:
"A New World Order will emerge. The only question is whether it will arise out of intellectual and moral insight, and by design, or whether it will be forced on mankind by a series of catastrophes."
"That's the challenge of our period, and it makes it—to my mind—one of the most exciting periods in which anybody can live."