Kristy Allen delivers a sweeping, revelatory tour of the machinery behind the cage—the corporate structures, the hidden treaties, the bloodlines, and the coming eviction of a parasitic force that has occupied America since its inception.





Drawing on the research of Sheila Home and the analysis of Dr. Russell McGregor, Allen connects the dots from 1783 to 2026:





The Treaty of Paris did not name the people as owners—it named King George III as "arch treasurer and prince elector" of the United States, establishing a trust where the Crown became permanent landholder.





America was never a free nation. It was incorporated. We traded a king in London for a board of directors in D.C.





The Saint Germain narrative—the "mysterious stranger" urging the founders—was a distraction, keeping patriots waiting for a savior while the City of London collected interest on our birth certificates.





But the foreclosure has begun:





March 17th, 2026—Snake Day—is exactly 110 days before the 250th anniversary. The hunt begins.





The Fulton County raid recovered encryption keys linking Dominion servers to a foreign intelligence loop in Frankfurt—proving the 2020 election was managed by an overseas board.





Operation Epic Fury in Iran is not a war of conquest. It is the final eviction of the British-Rothschild financial empire from its last major outpost.





The CBDC has been banned in the U.S. The spy dollar is dead. The people's coin—asset-backed, private, unfreezable—is the future.





The suits—Harvard, the Vatican, Salt Lake City, the City of London—are being stripped of their corporate immunity. The municipal corporations are dissolving. The constitutional townships are returning.





Trump isn't a savior. He's the foreclosure agent. And on July 4th, 2026, you walk through the door as a sovereign owner.





