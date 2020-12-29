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Mirror - Calgary police hand 12 more fines to pastor who feeds the homeless
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218 views • December 29, 2020
Original Article on Rebel News Dec 29 2020: https://www.rebelnews.com/calgary_police_hand_12_more_fines_to_pastor_who_feeds_the_homeless
RebelNews is supporting a pastor in Calgary Alberta that gets fined for feeding poor people during Plandemic. Must watch.
Received a COVID-related fine? Don't pay it, FIGHT it: http://www.FightTheFines.com
Sheila Gunn Reid speaks to Calgary Street Church pastor Artur Pawlowski who has received nearly a dozen more charges for violating COVID rules. With his previous charges for feeding the homeless dropped, Artur is back again to Fight The Fines.
FULL REPORT from Sheila Gunn Reid: http://rebelne.ws/3rBhJQr
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
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An original video production by Rebel News.
RebelNews is supporting a pastor in Calgary Alberta that gets fined for feeding poor people during Plandemic. Must watch.
Received a COVID-related fine? Don't pay it, FIGHT it: http://www.FightTheFines.com
Sheila Gunn Reid speaks to Calgary Street Church pastor Artur Pawlowski who has received nearly a dozen more charges for violating COVID rules. With his previous charges for feeding the homeless dropped, Artur is back again to Fight The Fines.
FULL REPORT from Sheila Gunn Reid: http://rebelne.ws/3rBhJQr
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
► Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Make a donation through PayPal - https://rebelne.ws/paypal
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
PARLER - https://rebelne.ws/parler
An original video production by Rebel News.
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