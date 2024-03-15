David Icke: Satanic Networks to Netanyahu's unchecked actions in Israel

This week on The Dot Connector, David & Jaymie Icke are back as they uncover a series of seemingly unrelated stories, all tied to a singular agenda. From the Netherlands' glimpse into global Satanic networks to Netanyahu's unchecked actions in Israel, they connect the dots. Michael Gove's extremism redefinition, Orwellian free speech bills in Canada and Scotland, and staggering US debt are all
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.