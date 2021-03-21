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Corona Investigative Committee: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & Vera Sharav on Historical Ties of the Unfolding Medical Tyranny to the Holocaust | We Must Work Together Internationally to Stop This
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80 views • March 21, 2021
This is an excerpt from the 5+ hour Session 44 of the Corona Investigative Committee. The full session (mostly in German without English translation) is found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xb9dpuKaDrM
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Stiftung Corona Ausschuss - Live Streams YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBvQ39EJqSBk0B7xlZXJh_Q
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Original title: Sitzung 44 Die Wurzeln des Übels | Im Gespräch mit Vera Sharav
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Stiftung Corona Ausschuss - Live Streams YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBvQ39EJqSBk0B7xlZXJh_Q
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
Original title: Sitzung 44 Die Wurzeln des Übels | Im Gespräch mit Vera Sharav
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