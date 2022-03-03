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Nazis video from Ukraine - Wow - these Nazis are Bad, Bad, Bad. It is hard to believe there are people like this in the World
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51 views • March 03, 2022
I am learning with each and every video. The thumbnail pic is Yours Truly at our Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia. This morning March 3rd. We had a nice sunny morning and now it is raining like crazy. We live in a Colombian Cloud Forest at 6000 s.f.
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