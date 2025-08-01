The Real Cost of Transhumanism and the War on the Spirit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Transhumanism is being introduced under the guise of medical innovation and cultural progress. What happens when machines replace human intuition, emotion, and spirit? Is “posthuman” technology a new form of slavery? We talk about synthetic control, corporate overreach, and the attempt to sever humanity from its spiritual birthright.
MORE FREE SHOWS:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/
BECOME A MEMBER:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/
FULL SHOW - EPISODE 511 - Posted for Members:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/511-welcome-to-the-transhuman-machine-its-alright-we-know-where-youve-been/
FREE JASON LINDGREN PLAYLIST: