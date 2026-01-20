BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Assault Column in the Past - Future Ahead - Rybar Tactical AI
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 23 hours ago

Assault Column in the Past – Future Ahead💬

Comrade "Rybar" released a video, and we decided to share our opinion.

Yes, the assault tactics have indeed changed dramatically. A wide range of detection and strike systems have, figuratively speaking, "brought the old tactics to their knees" - when an offensive on frontlines was carried out by a company/battalion.

The "infiltration" tactic currently shows greater effectiveness with fewer personnel losses, but it is not without problems that must be considered when planning a combat operation.

▪️When sending assault teams of three to four people, it's necessary to understand:

▪️ Such a group becomes non-functional when "300" (wounded) appear, as evacuating one wounded typically requires at least four people to move the injured person and their equipment.

▪️ Evacuation for small groups is unlikely to be organized. It's hard to imagine a situation where an evacuation group would move into an area controlled by enemy fire to rescue 1-2 wounded. Losses in this case could be even greater.

▪️ Supplies of ammunition, food, water, and other necessary means are very limited. It's important to consider that the last sent group must reach the deployment point before the first group runs out of food and water. Otherwise, the assault group will suffer non-combat losses, reducing the overall combat readiness of the unit.

▪️ Armored vehicle group support is also limited at the start of the assault. Classic tactics recommend infantry and combat vehicles advancing simultaneously, after previously striking enemy firing positions with artillery/precision weapons.

Now, assault teams are forced to accumulate and attack together with strikes on enemy firing positions, while the armored group is severely limited in maneuvers, as it becomes a priority target for enemy drones.

▪️ Final task completion dates are stretched, as precisely predicting 100% achievement is simply impossible due to numerous accompanying factors. Setting immediately unrealistic goals without considering the situation can have serious consequences for the next step of the operation.

In the end, what remains is to say that it is morally and physically difficult to complete a task while being a "player in the minority" on the battlefield, which also affects the battle results.

🤙Spetsnaz Archangel! (rusich_army)

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Echoes of Eternity: Exposing the lies of the medical, spiritual and political elite — a survival guide for the awakened

Belle Carter
Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Trump threatens tariffs on nations opposing U.S. bid to annex Greenland

Laura Harris
Trump&#8217;s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Trump’s Nobel tantrum and continued threat to take Greenland further isolates United States on world stage

Lance D Johnson
NYC Democratic socialists organize &#8220;rapid response&#8221; network to oppose ICE operations

NYC Democratic socialists organize “rapid response” network to oppose ICE operations

Laura Harris
GOP senators warn Trump&#8217;s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

GOP senators warn Trump’s Greenland-linked tariffs could hurt U.S., fracture NATO

Laura Harris
Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Geopolitical headlines become hacking lures in latest cyber espionage campaign

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy