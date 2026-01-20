Assault Column in the Past - Future Ahead - Rybar Tactical AI

Assault Column in the Past – Future Ahead💬

Comrade "Rybar" released a video, and we decided to share our opinion.

Yes, the assault tactics have indeed changed dramatically. A wide range of detection and strike systems have, figuratively speaking, "brought the old tactics to their knees" - when an offensive on frontlines was carried out by a company/battalion.

The "infiltration" tactic currently shows greater effectiveness with fewer personnel losses, but it is not without problems that must be considered when planning a combat operation.

▪️When sending assault teams of three to four people, it's necessary to understand:

▪️ Such a group becomes non-functional when "300" (wounded) appear, as evacuating one wounded typically requires at least four people to move the injured person and their equipment.

▪️ Evacuation for small groups is unlikely to be organized. It's hard to imagine a situation where an evacuation group would move into an area controlled by enemy fire to rescue 1-2 wounded. Losses in this case could be even greater.

▪️ Supplies of ammunition, food, water, and other necessary means are very limited. It's important to consider that the last sent group must reach the deployment point before the first group runs out of food and water. Otherwise, the assault group will suffer non-combat losses, reducing the overall combat readiness of the unit.

▪️ Armored vehicle group support is also limited at the start of the assault. Classic tactics recommend infantry and combat vehicles advancing simultaneously, after previously striking enemy firing positions with artillery/precision weapons.

Now, assault teams are forced to accumulate and attack together with strikes on enemy firing positions, while the armored group is severely limited in maneuvers, as it becomes a priority target for enemy drones.

▪️ Final task completion dates are stretched, as precisely predicting 100% achievement is simply impossible due to numerous accompanying factors. Setting immediately unrealistic goals without considering the situation can have serious consequences for the next step of the operation.

In the end, what remains is to say that it is morally and physically difficult to complete a task while being a "player in the minority" on the battlefield, which also affects the battle results.

🤙Spetsnaz Archangel! (rusich_army)