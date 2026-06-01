PROPHECY PODCAST: Donald Trump Declares Himself ‘The Main Attraction’ For America 250-JUNE 1 2026

There are moments in political history when the mask slips, and what was once hinted at suddenly stands in full view. The America 250 celebration was supposed to be about the founding of a nation, the providence of God, the liberties purchased by blood, and the history of a republic now staggering under the weight of its own apostasy. But in the new ‘political religion’ of our day, out nation is no longer the attraction, the Constitution is no longer the attraction. Even God is certainly not the attraction. Donald Trump is the attraction. Just remember this, in Trump’s TPUSA version of Christian Nationalism, the King James Bible believer is near the top of their ‘enemies list’. Remember that. “And upon a set day Herod, arrayed in royal apparel, sat upon his throne, and made an oration unto them. And the people gave a shout, saying, It is the voice of a god, and not of a man. And immediately the angel of the Lord smote him, because he gave not God the glory: and he was eaten of worms, and gave up the ghost.” Acts 12:21-23 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, President Donald Trump called Saturday for the cancellation of upcoming concerts celebrating America’s 250th anniversary after several musical acts backed out, saying they should be replaced by a political rally headlined by himself. “So I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime…and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists.” Trump said he was ordering aides to assess “the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally” on the mall, where he would deliver a speech “rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!” Yesterday, Trump said that anyone who disagrees with how he is conducting his failing war in Iran is “unpatriotic”, making Trump worship the definition of what it means to be an American patriot. Remember how we thought Barack Obama was narcissistic? This exceeds that by a factor of ten, maybe a hundred. Trump is surrounded by yes-men syncophants who dote on his every tweet, and carry out his every wish. Not one Christian anywhere in the White House as all of it has been given over to Satan. When I think about the upcoming events related to America’s anniversary over the next 5 weeks, I have a horrible sense of foreboding in my spirit regarding the safety and future of our once-great nation. Today we bring you all the news you need to know here on Day 2,268 of 15 Days To Flatten The Curve!