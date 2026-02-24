BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Is your knowledge of good and evil in the way of your salvation?
Sound Wave Report Systems
8 followers
10 views • 22 hours ago

Is your knowledge of good and evil in the way of your salvation?                                         2-20-26

 

The way I see it one of mankind’s invisible qualities as being made in God’s image is we think we are right.  Unfortunately, Satan got in the way and taught us our knowledge of good and evil which we think is correct all the time.  In my understanding of Genesis chapter 3 the serpent was a representative for Satan, similar to a prophet for God.  And the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil was Satan teaching Eve and Adam their knowledge of good and evil which has been passed on to us. 

 

Fruits contain seeds, and in Genesis chapter 3 God says to Satan, “I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her seed.”  The “your seed” being Satan and the “her seed” being Jesus Christ.  Of course, trees spread their seeds by whatever means available, just like Satan.  2Corinthians 4/4 states, “In their case the god of this world has blinded the minds of the unbelievers, to keep them from seeing the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ.”  The way I see it these unbelievers are the seed from Genesis chapter 3 whom Satan has blinded. 

 

Satan has many tools at his disposal to blind with, as Romans 14/23 states, “whatever does not proceed from faith is sin.”  If you believe God is the creator of everything as the Bible states, you are on the right path. 

 

I see it as perception, if you watch an athletic event and don’t at least perceive it as God’s creatures displaying and utilizing their God given skills, your perception is probably not from faith.  If you don’t see things as proceeding from faith you are probably using your own and mankind’s knowledge of good and evil to reference things.  Have a great day.

 

It makes sense, the “seed of the woman” forms the “body of Christ”.

 

1Corinthians 12/27 “Now you are the body of Christ and individually members of it.”

 

1Peter 2/24 “He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to      righteousness.”

 

1Corinthians 12/12+13 “For just as the body is one and has many members, and all the members of the body, though many, are one body, so it is with Christ.  For by one Spirit we were all baptized into one body-Jews or Greeks, slaves or free-and all were made to drink of one Spirit.”

 

Galatians 4/4 “God sent forth his Son, born of a woman, born under the law”.

 

 

