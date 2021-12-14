108 LA Firefighters Are Put on Unpaid Leave Due to Vaccine Mandate

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12/08/2021 108 Los Angeles firefighters are now on unpaid leave due to refusing Covid vaccines. This worsened the already shortage of firefighters in the city. The government officials gave their final offer to the city employees to either get vaccinated or be terminated. Freddy Escobar, the president of United Firefighters of Los Angeles, is asking the government for a testing option for those who are not willing to be vaccinated. The fight is still on-going.