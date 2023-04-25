Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3053b-Information Warfare, No Sleep In DC, Transparency Brings Accountability, The Perfect Storm
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3053b - April 24, 2023 

Information Warfare, No Sleep In DC, Transparency Brings Accountability, The Perfect Storm

 The information war is now heating up, the fake news outlets are preparing and restructuring and getting ready to try to control the narrative, this will not work. Transparency brings accountability and the people are now seeing more and more evidence that the country was overthrown by people who installed themselves in the White House. The perfect storm is not forming and the flood of evidence is coming. No sleep in DC. The hammer is coming down on the [DS].

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

