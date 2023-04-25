X22 REPORT Ep. 3053b-Information Warfare, No Sleep In DC, Transparency Brings Accountability, The Perfect Storm

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3053b - April 24, 2023

Information Warfare, No Sleep In DC, Transparency Brings Accountability, The Perfect Storm

The information war is now heating up, the fake news outlets are preparing and restructuring and getting ready to try to control the narrative, this will not work. Transparency brings accountability and the people are now seeing more and more evidence that the country was overthrown by people who installed themselves in the White House. The perfect storm is not forming and the flood of evidence is coming. No sleep in DC. The hammer is coming down on the [DS].



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





Help take years off the clock with Collagen

--> http://healthwithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!



