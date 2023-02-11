READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 95

1 Oh come, let us sing to the LORD! Let us shout joyfully to the Rock of our salvation.

2 Let us come before His presence with thanksgiving; Let us shout joyfully to Him with psalms.

3 For the LORD is the great God, And the great King above all gods.

4 In His hand are the deep places of the earth; The heights of the hills are His also.

5 The sea is His, for He made it; And His hands formed the dry land.

6 Oh come, let us worship and bow down; Let us kneel before the LORD our Maker.

7 For He is our God, And we are the people of His pasture, And the sheep of His hand. Today, if you will hear His voice:

8 "Do not harden your hearts, as in the rebellion, As in the day of trial in the wilderness,

9 When your fathers tested Me; They tried Me, though they saw My work.

10 For forty years I was grieved with that generation, And said,`It is a people who go astray in their hearts, And they do not know My ways.'

11 So I swore in My wrath,`They shall not enter My rest.'"

(Ps. 95:1-11 NKJ)