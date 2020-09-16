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Full Video Dr Carrie Madej MODERNA CoVid19 Vaccine
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799 views • September 16, 2020
MODeRNA CoVid19 Vaccine will Alter your DNA - TransHumanism
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTc_vpZPopo (full 21m29s video)
21m22s uncliped video
File: \\rv\CoVid19\MODERNA CoVid19 Vaccine will Alter your DNA - transhumanism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YW0TmZeqicdL/ (clipped video 14m43s)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
original source :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTc_vpZPopo (full 21m29s video)
21m22s uncliped video
File: \\rv\CoVid19\MODERNA CoVid19 Vaccine will Alter your DNA - transhumanism
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YW0TmZeqicdL/ (clipped video 14m43s)
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