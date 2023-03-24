Prophecy 67 - "I, YAHUVEH, will declare War from Heaven with giant Meteors of Mass destruction." "in showers like you have never seen." Book of Revelation Fulfilled (mirrored)

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YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 67
“Meteor Destruction Coming, Pray For A Delay In Judgment!”
Given to Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
December 19, 2002
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https://amightywind.com/home.html
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https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred
You can also watch this video on rumble please click here:
https://rumble.com/veiti3-outcry-from-israel-to-the-world.html
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If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme
See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html