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7/27/2022 Miles Guo: The second war faced by the CCP is the diplomatic war. The CCP is always an expert in internal conflicts, but a layman in external conflicts. The current external conflict that Xi Jinping has been involved is the most intensive one in the past a hundred years of the CCP's history, and it is also the biggest failure in the CCP's diplomatic war