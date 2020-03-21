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Watch CDC Director Dr. Robert Field smiles while explaining where the Covid 19 came from and when he learned about it
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243 views • March 21, 2020
Watch CDC Director Dr. Robert Field smile while explaining where the Covid 19 came from and how he learned about it. Dr. Robert Field smiles during his entire testimony but you can't tell by his voice as he sounds very professional.
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