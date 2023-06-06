Mayor Eric Adams suggests housing illegal migrants in private residences in NY

Eric Adams suggests housing illegal migrants in private residences in New York:

“It is my vision to take the next step to this faith-based locales and then move to a private residence... They have spare rooms."

Here we go. New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Monday said regular New Yorkers should house the busloads of illegal aliens arriving in The City.





Adams said he wants to house the illegals in private residences.





Is Adams going to open up his house to the illegals?





According to the New York Post: “Since last spring, over 72,000 people have flooded into Gotham with over 45,000 currently living in 160 taxpayer-funded emergency shelters and hotels.”





https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/they-have-spare-rooms-nyc-mayor-eric-adams/