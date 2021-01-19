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Always Be on the Positive Side of the Ledger
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21 views • January 19, 2021
You always want people to associate you positively, that's why you go out of your way To give more than you get.
We always want to be on the positive side of the ledger. People keep track, and it's where the term "much obliged" came from, when you did something positive for someone, the law of reciprocity takes hold and they want to return the favor to you.
Of course, there are always the people that take advantage of a situation for short term gain, but in the long run, the reputation hit, and the lack of goodwill from amongst people that you know will not lead to nearly as positive results in life overall.
#reciprocity #muchobliged #goodlife
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We always want to be on the positive side of the ledger. People keep track, and it's where the term "much obliged" came from, when you did something positive for someone, the law of reciprocity takes hold and they want to return the favor to you.
Of course, there are always the people that take advantage of a situation for short term gain, but in the long run, the reputation hit, and the lack of goodwill from amongst people that you know will not lead to nearly as positive results in life overall.
#reciprocity #muchobliged #goodlife
Find me and subscribe on
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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