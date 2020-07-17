Plandemic Documentary

Humanity is imprisoned by a killer pandemic. People are being arrested for surfing within the ocean and meditating in nature. Nations are collapsing. Hungry citizens are rioting for food. The media has generated most confusion and fear that individuals are begging for salvation during a syringe. Billionaire patent owners are pushing for globally mandated vaccines. Anyone who refuses to be injected with experimental poisons are visiting be prohibited from travel, education and work. No, this can be not a synopsis for a replacement horror movie. this might be our current reality.



Let’s keep a reproduction to handle how we happened...



In the early 1900s, America’s first Billionaire, John D. Rockefeller bought a German pharma which can later assist Hitler to implement his eugenics-based vision by manufacturing chemicals and poisons for war. Rockefeller wanted to eliminate the competitors of Western medicine, so he submitted a report back to Congress declaring that there are too many doctors and medical schools in America, which all natural healing modalities were unscientific quackery. Rockefeller demanded the standardization of medical education, whereby only his organization be allowed to grant school of medication licenses within the US. then began the practice of immune suppressive, synthetic and toxic drugs. Once people had become hooked in to this new system and also the addictive drugs it provided, the system switched to a paid program, creating lifelong customers for the Rockefellers. Currently, medical error is that the third leading explanation for death within the US. Rockefeller’s secret weapon to success was the strategy stated as, “problem-reaction-solution.” Create an argument, escalate fear, then offer a pre-planned solution. Sound familiar?



Flash forward to 2020...



They named it COVID19. Our leaders of world health predicted millions would die. The reserves was deployed. Makeshift hospitals were erected to worry for an oversized overflow of patients. Mass graves were dug. Terrifying news reports had people everywhere seeking shelter to avoid connect. The plan is unfolding with precision. But the masters of the Pandemic underestimated one thing... the people. Medical professionals and every-day citizens are sharing critical information online. The overlords of massive tech have ordered all dissenting voices to be silenced and banned, but they're too late. The slumbering masses are awake and aware that something isn't right. Quarantine has provided the missing element: time. Suddenly, our overworked citizenry has ample time to research and investigate for themselves. Once you see, you can’t unsee.



The window of opportunity is open like never before. For the primary time in human history, we've got got the world’s attention. Plandemic will expose the scientific and political elite who run the scam that's our global health system, while laying out a innovative plan; an inspiration that permits all of humanity to reconnect with healing forces of nature. 2020 is that the code for perfect vision. it's also the year which is in a position to travel down in history because the moment we finally opened our eyes.