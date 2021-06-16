BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Covid Vaccines are Toxic – Finnish MP
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10275 followers
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
544 views • June 16, 2021
On June 9, Ano Turtiainen, member of Parliament of Finland, warned about possible COVID vaccine genocide going on in Finland. He warned all members of the Finnish Parliament they may be guilty of several different crimes, the most serious of these may be even genocide.

"In violation of the Nuremberg Code, Finns have not been told that this is a human experiment....So, now I ask you all: how many more people should die or get injured before we interrupt this killing of people?"

"Honorable Chairman, the committee's report mentions a wide range of real challenges to Finland's security. This report however omits a very serious challenge to the safety of Finland and Finns... I refer to these so-called COVID vaccines which have also divided our people in two; the awake and misguided.

You can never again plead ignorance about the risk to which Finnish citizens have been exposed. Finland is currently injecting its citizens with toxins disguised as COVID vaccines.

Listen carefully. None of these injected poisons disguised as COVID vaccines has a marketing licence in Finland but only a conditional marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The terms of a conditional licence state that the authorization is conditional: "The available information must demonstrate that the benefits of the medical product outweigh its risks."

Continued......https://www.henrymakow.com/2021/06/covid-vaccines-are-toxic.html?_ga=2.62913774.319600760.1622905010-903648786.1588285733

Mirrored https://rapsodia.fi/covid-vaccine-genocide-english-subtitles/?fbclid=IwAR3yCKscaSoLx4C3XJrLZ9g94Vv6mu79AL0I4lpQ25evq50R_P8F2nnBEOA
Keywords
genocidefinlandcovid vaxxano turtiainen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Links Older-Sounding Speech to Dementia and Older-Looking Brain Scans

Study Links Older-Sounding Speech to Dementia and Older-Looking Brain Scans

Douglas Harrington
Study Links Severe Vitamin D Deficiency to Higher Sepsis Risk as Shorter Days Reduce Sun Exposure

Study Links Severe Vitamin D Deficiency to Higher Sepsis Risk as Shorter Days Reduce Sun Exposure

Iva Greene
Study Finds Regular Meat Intake Associated With Lower Frailty Odds in Adults 60 and Older

Study Finds Regular Meat Intake Associated With Lower Frailty Odds in Adults 60 and Older

Coco Somers
Report: Metabolism and Gut Health Linked to Healthy Weight Maintenance

Report: Metabolism and Gut Health Linked to Healthy Weight Maintenance

Patrick Lewis
CDC Revises U.S. Annual Plague Average Without Explanation, Lowering Estimate from 7 to 5 Cases

CDC Revises U.S. Annual Plague Average Without Explanation, Lowering Estimate from 7 to 5 Cases

Morgan S. Verity
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Exploring the ingredients of childhood vaccines

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Exploring the ingredients of childhood vaccines

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy