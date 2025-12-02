© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
History's Distortions Inaccuracies Lies & Truths Pickett's Charge in History and Memory - 1999 Carol Reardon Speech
https://www.c-span.org/video/?150179-1/picketts-charge-history-memory-speech
July 2, 1999
Pickett's Charge in History and Memory: Speech
Carol Reardon talked about her book “Pickett’s Charge in History and Memory,” published by the University of North Carolina Press. The book examines the Confederate attempt to break through Union lines during the third day of the battle of Gettysburg and common misperceptions about the actions that day. She spoke on how the charge was not General Lee’s original strategy for that day and how it was planned. She took questions following her prepared remarks.
