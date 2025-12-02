BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
History's Distortions Inaccuracies Lies & Truths Pickett's Charge in History and Memory - 1999 Carol Reardon Speech
History's Distortions Inaccuracies Lies & Truths Pickett's Charge in History and Memory - 1999 Carol Reardon Speech


https://www.c-span.org/video/?150179-1/picketts-charge-history-memory-speech


July 2, 1999

Pickett's Charge in History and Memory: Speech


Carol Reardon talked about her book “Pickett’s Charge in History and Memory,” published by the University of North Carolina Press. The book examines the Confederate attempt to break through Union lines during the third day of the battle of Gettysburg and common misperceptions about the actions that day. She spoke on how the charge was not General Lee’s original strategy for that day and how it was planned. She took questions following her prepared remarks.



https://www.c-span.org/video/?96629-1/picketts-charge-history-memory


December 10, 1997

Booknotes

Pickett's Charge in History and Memory


Carol Reardon talked about her book, Pickett’s Charge in History and Memory, published by the University of North Carolina Press. In the book, the author chronicles the Confederate attempt to break through the Union lines during the third day of the battle at Gettysburg. Ms. Reardon discussed the myths that have grown around this event, and the difficulties of separating fact from fiction. The author is a professor at Pennsylvania State University

