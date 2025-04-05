Break Free From Trauma And Reclaim Your Mental Health

It’s time to kick trauma to the curb. It’s time to talk about reclaiming your mental health like a true champion. No more running your brain on constant reruns of the “Worst Day Ever” show.

Let’s face it: sometimes, your mind can feel like you are over-caffeinated and on a sugar rush.

But good news: you can teach yourself to chill out. Step one: take a deep breath. Step two: realize you’re not a hostage to your past. Step three: make yourself a cup of tea and tell that trauma, “We’re done here.”