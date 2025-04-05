BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Break Free From Trauma And Reclaim Your Mental Health
Elevate To Grow
Elevate To Grow
21 views • 4 weeks ago

It’s time to kick trauma to the curb.  It’s time to talk about reclaiming your mental health like a true champion.  No more running your brain on constant reruns of the “Worst Day Ever” show.

Let’s face it: sometimes, your mind can feel like you are over-caffeinated and on a sugar rush. 

But good news: you can teach yourself to chill out.  Step one: take a deep breath. Step two: realize you’re not a hostage to your past. Step three: make yourself a cup of tea and tell that trauma, “We’re done here.”

Keywords
healingprayerrecoveryspiritsoul
