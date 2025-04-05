Break Free From Trauma And Reclaim Your Mental Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s time to kick trauma to the curb. It’s time to talk about reclaiming your mental health like a true champion. No more running your brain on constant reruns of the “Worst Day Ever” show.
Let’s face it: sometimes, your mind can feel like you are over-caffeinated and on a sugar rush.
But good news: you can teach yourself to chill out. Step one: take a deep breath. Step two: realize you’re not a hostage to your past. Step three: make yourself a cup of tea and tell that trauma, “We’re done here.”